Travelling From High-Risk Country To Maharashtra? What You Need To Know

The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has put South Africa, where it was first detected last month, and few other countries on on high-risk list. New rules and guidelines have been brought in for travellers from these countries in view of the new virus variant, which seems more infectious. In Maharashtra, few other rules have been implemented for international travellers apart from the ones imposed by the Centre.

In response to the spread of the new variant, international flights to and from India remain suspended till January 31, 2022. This does not apply to countries India has travel bubble agreements with.

Which countries are considered high-risk when travelling to Maharashtra?

South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe are considered high-risk countries as per Maharashtra's list.

What do you need to do when travelling from a high-risk country?

Passengers arriving from high-risk countries will have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival, remain in institutional quarantine for a period of seven days and test again on the seventh day.

This is an addition to the regulations applicable for all international travellers arriving in India.

What happens if you test positive?



If a person tests positive, they will be moved to a hospital. If negative, they will quarantine at home for a further period of seven days.

What happens when passengers from a high-risk country first land at Mumbai airport?

They can report to the dedicated help desk setup by MCGM (Municipal Corporation for Greater Mumbai) at the Mumbai airport. Further guidelines and details will be shared here.

What is the cost for an RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport?

The cost for a rapid RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport is ₹ 3,900 while an RT-PCR test costs ₹ 600.



What are the quarantine options for passengers from high-risk countries?

Passengers can choose to quarantine at the free BMC facility located in Byculla. They can also choose from a list of two, three, and five star hotels issued by the BMC. The prices are concessional and can be availed for seven-day packages. Prices for a five-star accommodation with single occupancy begin at ₹ 3,449 per day.