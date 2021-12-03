Omicron: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Issue Travel Rules, All You Need To Know

With the fear of Omicron variant of coronavirus, several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have rushed to revise travel protocols. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHW), had issued new guidelines for international passengers and added to the list of 'at-risk' countries based on where the new variant has been detected.

While Karnataka took a U-turn on this policy after the Centre's claim on its divergence from the national policy, Tamil Nadu has stuck to its revisions. Here's all you need to know if you are travelling to the two states.



Who can travel to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?

All vaccinated and unvaccinated domestic passengers and vaccinated international passengers can travel to these states. The regulations differ based on your vaccination status and your country of origin.

What do domestic passengers need to travel to Karnataka?

A full vaccination certificate or an RT PCR test issued no more than 72 hours in advance.

What do domestic passengers need to travel to Tamil Nadu?

A full vaccination certificate or an RT PCR test issued no more than 72 hours in advance.

What do international passengers need to travel to Karnataka?

In addition to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHW), the following are guidelines issued by the state.

- Those coming from at risk countries (European nations, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel)will need to undergo an on-arrival RT PCR test.

If tested negative they will need to home quarantine for a period of 7 days. If tested positive, they will be isolated at a state specified facility.

- Passengers will be tested again on the 8th day.

- 2 percent of the passengers flying in will be tested at random and if positive, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

What do international passengers need to travel to Tamil Nadu?

In addition to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHW), the following are guidelines issued by the state.

- Passengers from at risk nations will be tested on arrival. They will only be allowed to leave the airport with a negative report. Those who test positive will be isolated.

- Random sampling will be conducted on fliers other than those from at-risk nations.

Are there any other restrictions for travellers in the states?



- Tamil Nadu is enforcing norms to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people in public spaces. On November 28, it was announced that only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase liquor from state-run outlets.

- In Karnataka, all cultural activities and events have been postponed till January 15th.

- Entry in malls, cinema halls and theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated people.