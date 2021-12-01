COVID-19 Omicron: Statewise Guidelines For International Travellers To India

With the growing risk of a new variant, detected first in South Africa and followed by Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, and the UK, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MoHW) announced a series of new regulations for international travellers. While as per their last release, travellers from at-risk countries will be tested and quarantined on arrival, Indian states have tightened borders, too.

This means that international travellers will now need to keep statewise regulations in mind when travelling to India. Here are the guidelines for each of the states that have announced curbs in addition to the national guidelines.

Assam

All passengers (including domestic travellers) will be subject to thermal screening and a Rapid Antigen Test on arrival. If the result is negative, an RT PCR test will be conducted, and the traveller will have to remain in home quarantine until the results are declared.

Gujarat

For passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala, a Rapid Antigen Test will be done for those who show symptoms. If negative, RT PCR test will be conducted. If found positive, the passenger will be admitted for treatment and sample sent for genome sequencing.

Those arriving in Surat, will need to mandatorily download the SMC Covid-19 Tracker app and fill out a self-reporting form.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has issued an advisory to all chief medical officers to focus and rigorously screen those arriving from or transiting at-risk countries. Their contacts will also be screened. They will undergo an on-arrival RT PCR test and if found positive stay in at-home quarantine for a period of 10 days.

Maharashtra

All international travellers arriving from at-risk countries (South Africa, Botswana, Israel, and Hong Kong) will undergo mandatory RT PCR tests and placed in institutional quarantine if found positive. Foreign travellers will also be required to share their travel history of the last 15 days.

Madhya Pradesh

Travellers who have arrived in the country after foreign travel in the past 10 days will be screened, tested and isolated, where necessary. Those with positive test reports will be kept under observation and their samples sent for genome sequencing.

Tamil Nadu

All international travellers arriving at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Trichy will be tested on arrival. Those arriving from South Africa, China, Hong Kong and Isreal will be closely monitored, and put under home quarantine for 8 days.

Karnataka

All international travellers will provide their samples for on-arrival RT PCR tests. They will be allowed to leave the airport only once negative test results arrive. Those with positive reports will be placed in quarantine.

Kerala

All international travellers will undergo a test on arrival. They have been urged to home quarantine for a period of 7 days, including those with negative test reports.

Odisha

International travellers from all countries will need to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine. Those arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, will be monitored. Samples of those who test positive will be sent for genome sequencing.