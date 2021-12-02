Can You Travel To Maharashtra Without RT-PCR Test? Here Are The New Guidelines

In a circular on December 1, the Maharashtra government announced a new set of regulations for travel to the state for both, domestic and international travellers. This was revised on December 2 with the introduction of a 'High Risk Countries' list.



This comes after the Centre issued its own guidelines for international travellers amid the threat of the new Omicron variant.

The Centre has objected to the state guidelines terming them divergent from the national SoPs. However, so far Maharashtra is firm on following these regulations.

If you are travelling to the state, from within or outside the country, you will need to take note of these requirements.

Who can travel to Maharashtra?

Vaccinated and unvaccinated domestic travellers can arrive in Maharashtra. Vaccinated international travellers can also arrive in Maharashtra. The rules for both are different.

Where do the new regulations apply?

The regulations apply to domestic and international air passengers only.

What do domestic travellers need to travel to Mumbai?

An RT-PCR test report issued no more than 72 hours before travel or a full vaccination certificate. Exceptions will include cases like family distress and testing on arrival will be conducted.

What about vaccinated travellers?

Vaccinated travellers will not need to undergo the RT PCR test.

What about intra-state travel?

The rules don't apply to travel within the state.

What do international travellers need to arrive in Mumbai?

These are the guidelines for international travellers, in addition to the revised national policy announced last week.

- An on-arrival RT PCR test for all passengers from high-risk countries.

- Passengers from high-risk countries may be deplaned on priority and directed to separate counters.

- Passengers will have to declare details of travel in the last 15 days. Incorrect information will attract penalty under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

- Passengers from high-riskcountries will undergo institutional quarantine for a period of 7 days.

- They will need to take RT PCR tests on the seventh day of arrival.If found positive, they will be isolated in state facilities as per protocol.

If negative, they will have to home quarantine further for a period of 7 days.

Who is considered a traveller from a high-risk country?

Passengers who are arriving from South Africa, Botswana or Zimbabwe, or have visited any of these countries in the last 15 days before travel, are categorised as passengers from high-risk countries.

Is this list likely to change?

As per the Government of Maharashtra, the list is dynamic and will be updated based on the evolving Omicron situation.