Explained: What Do Indians Need While Travelling To Singapore?

Starting October 26, Indians who are citizens or permanent residents of Singapore will be allowed entry into the island nation. However, they fall in Category IV of Singapore's travel policy and will still need to test and quarantine. This comes after the previous policy that banned travellers who had a 14-day India travel history from entering the country. Here's all you need to know about the updated guidelines.

Also Read: Testing, Self-Monitoring: India's New Rules for International Travellers

Who can travel to Singapore?

Citizens and permanent residents of Singapore and those in the Death and Critical Illness Emergency Visits Lane, can now travel to the country.

All other travellers, tourists and those who have prior entry approvals are still not allowed to enter Singapore.

What does this mean for Indians?

Earlier, Singapore had banned entry of those who had a 14-day history of India travel. This meant that permanent residents of Singapore travelling back to the country needed to stopover in a third country for a period of 14 days to gain entry.

These travellers can now fly directly to Singapore under Category IV border control restrictions.

Also Read: Vaccinated Indians Can Travel To US From Nov 8. All You Need To Know

What does Category IV in Singapore's travel policy mean?

In Singapore's four step travel policy, Category IV has the strictest guidelines including a mandatory quarantine. Other countries that fall in this category and have now been allowed to resume travel include Nepal, Myanmar, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Countries like China, Taiwan and Macau belong to Category I where travellers are subjected to an on-arrival RT-PCR test only.

Do you need to be fully vaccinated to travel to Singapore?

There is no difference in travel regulations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

What do you need to travel to Singapore?

If you are eligible to travel to Singapore, you will need to follow these travel guidelines.

A pre-departure RT-PCR test conducted at least 48 hours before departure.

A 10-day quarantine at a dedicated SHN (stay-at-home notice) facility.

An exit RT-PCR test on the 10th day for release.

Also Read: UK Relaxes Travel Restrictions: Here's How Indians Can Travel To UK

What are the rules for transit passengers?

Passengers transiting through Singapore will also be subjected to the same Category IV measures stated above.

What about children?

Children above the age of three will need to undergo a pre-departure RT-PCR test.

Who pays for the SHN facility and what is the cost?

The Singapore government's SHN facilities were earlier paid for, for citizens and residents. The ruling was revised in June 2020 and now inbound travellers need to pay for the quarantine facility and the 10th day RT-PCR test.

The cost for a Stay-at-home Dedicated Facility (SDF) for a period of 10 days is $1,450 per person per room.

The cost of the SHN RT-PCR test is $125.

Also Read: Qatar Has Put India On 'Exceptional Red' List. How To Travel There?