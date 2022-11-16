All eyes will be on Qatar as the FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence in four days' time. Over a million fans are expected to flock to the Arab country that will be creating history as the first in the region to host football's apex event. It will also be the first time that the World Cup is taking place around winters, after the authorities were forced to push the tournament towards the year-end due to Qatar's extreme heat conditions.

A total of 32 teams across five continents will be representing their nations with fans ready to charge up the stadium's atmosphere and support their team with all eyes set on the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy.

With national teams like Argentina, Brazil, France, Belgium and Spain announcing their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, it will be an understatement to say that the matches will witness a galore of goals, providing countless memories to the fans in the stadiums and the ones streaming it live on TV and radio sets.

Here are the best strikers to look out for their goal-scoring abilities and celebration during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi - Argentina





The Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentina striker is one of the most prominent players, carrying the expectation of over 45 million Argentines while wearing the captain's armband for the Albiceleste. Messi is often regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of all time), with endless amounts of records he continues to set even at the age of 35.

With an unparalleled legacy, Messi has won everything possible at the club level but his performance while playing for Argentina has often been criticised. But under his captaincy, Argentina finally ended their international trophy drought with the 2021 Copa América, defeating Brazil in the final, at their own den. This was followed by winning the Finalissima when Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

Messi will get support from Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María, Nicolás González, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez in the attack.

In the World Cup, Messi has often been compared with Maradona but the latter always edged past due to a World Cup in his cabinet. Messi came close to lifting the trophy in 2014 but saw Argentina lose to Germany in the finals. He ended the heartbreaking campaign as the Adidas Golden Ball winner, awarded to the best player of the tournament.

Messi will be leading Argentina again, wearing the Albiceleste jersey for a record fifth time, aiming to add the third star over the Argentine crest. Argentina will fly to Qatar as the third-ranked team in the FIFA men's ranking and one of the favourites to win the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal





Portugal's captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been going through uncertain times at the club level with Manchester United, is flying to Qatar to represent Portugal in the World Cup for the fifth time in his career.

With the UEFA Nations League and UEFA EURO 2016 trophy in his cabinet, the five-time Ballon D'or winner will be wearing the Portugal captain's armband in the World Cup for the fourth time and will get the support of João Félix, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Ramos, André Silva and Ricardo Horta in the attack.

The veteran forward brings with him his experience at the club level and previous performances like his heroic hat trick against Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neymar Jr. - Brazil





The Brazilian number ten is one of the most skilful attackers football has witnessed in a long time and will be leading the attack for Brazil in his third World Cup for the Seleção. So far, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has had a rough spell in the last two World Cups.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Neymar suffered a fracture in his vertebra after Colombia's Camilo Zúñiga barged into him during a match. Brazil defeated Colombia in the quarter-finals but Neymar was ruled out from the semi-finals where the hosts were thumped 1-7 by Germany.

In the 2018 edition, Brazil was knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Belgians. Neymar would be counting on the support of Brazil's attacking squad depth constituting of Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Pedro and Richarlison as the Seleção aim to extend their record and win their sixth FIFA World Cup.

Brazil will go to Qatar as the number one ranked team in the FIFA men's ranking and is considered as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Karim Benzema - France





The 2022 Ballon D'or winner makes a comeback in the French squad after missing out on France's 2018 World Cup-winning campaign. He was convicted of conspiring to blackmail French teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Benzema now makes a comeback in football's biggest stage after eight years with the Real Madrid forward joining the defending champions under Didier Deschamps in their trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. His 2021-22 season ended in a spectacular fashion where the Frenchman won the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish LaLiga with Real Madrid.

At the international level, Benzema also won the Nations League after France defeated Spain 2-1 in the finals. Benzema will also count on the assistance of fellow French forwards Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, and Marcus Thuram as France will aim to defend their World Champion title in Qatar 2022.

