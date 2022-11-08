Brazil Coach Tite Announces Official Squad For FIFA World Cup 2022 In Qatar
On Monday, Brazil's men's national team coach Tite announced the 26-member squad that will represent Brazil in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
A total of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and nine attackers were included by coach Tite for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. PSG defender Marquinhos will be leading Brazil as the captain of the Seleção Canarinho.
Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Dani Alves (Pumas).
Midfielders
Casemiro, Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) and Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).
Attackers
Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Pedro Guilherme (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspurs), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), and Neymar Jr. (PSG).
Currently the number one ranked team in the FIFA men's rankings, Brazil are going to Qatar as one of the tournament favourites. They are also the record champions, winning the FIFA World Cup five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).