France Announces 25-Member Squad For FIFA World Cup 2022
France's men's national team coach Didier Deschamps announced the 25-member squad that will represent the defending champions in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
A total of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders and seven attackers feature in the France roster for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Tottenham Hotspurs goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris will wear the captain's armband in Qatar for Les Bleus.
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspurs), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), and Steve Mandanda (Rennes).
Defenders
Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Ibrahim Konaté (Liverpool) and Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona).
Midfielders
Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Jordan Veretout (AS Roma), and Mattéo Guendouzi (Marseille).
Attackers
Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) and Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona)