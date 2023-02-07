Google has introduced a new experimental artificial intelligence chatbot named ‘Bard'. Google CEO Sunder Pichai announced this in a blog post on Monday. Bard comes two weeks after Microsoft revealed that it was increasing its investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco-based company that created ChatGPT, in order to "accelerate OpenAI’s groundbreaking independent AI research". Pichai said that Bard was being made available to trusted testers before it was made available to the public.

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and drawing on information from the web, it’s a launchpad for curiosity and can help simplify complex topics → https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l — Google (@Google) February 6, 2023

What do we know about Bard?



Similar to ChatGPT, Google Bard is an AI-powered chatbot that can provide answers to a variety of questions in a conversational manner.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses," Pichai said in the blog. Bard uses online resources to produce original, excellent responses. LaMDA, Google's language model built on the Transformer neural network architecture, serves as the brain of Google's chatbot.

"Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills," the blog post said.

How can we access Google Bard?



Google Bard is currently only accessible to a small group of users for testing purposes. A "lightweight model version of LaMDA" that Google is releasing uses a lot less processing power. This will make it possible for Google to get more feedback for its chatbot. Bard will be more accessible widely "in coming weeks".

The post reads, "We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information."

How did the internet react to Bard?

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022, there has been much debate on how it will affect certain jobs and may also lead to academic dishonesty. Despite the skepticism surrounding the AI-powered bot, people were fascinated by the answers provided by ChatGPT. With AI tools gaining traction, even the announcement for Bard generated much excitement among users, with many taking to social media to talk about it.

From memes to even asking ChatGPT about Bard, here's how the internet reacted to Bard:

Google Bard is quite cheeky in showing 2023 result in the demo whole ChatGPT is stuck back in 2021. I'm super excited to see this fight! pic.twitter.com/YXvYL5aFjf — 1LittleCoder💻 (@1littlecoder) February 6, 2023





While Pichai's blog contained a sneak peek into how Bard will answer questions, many people asked the same questions to ChatGPT to compare answers.









Others asked ChatGPT questions surrounding Bard and AI





ChatGPT for laughs gave me “Googalicious” and I have to admit…still better than Bard pic.twitter.com/kqaH80t4tW — Clifton M. Johnson (@CliffyMane) February 6, 2023

Google + Bard >>> Microsoft Bing + ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/vhOs1lwhFB — Yash (@yash_8005) February 6, 2023







