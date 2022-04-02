Lays Jalebi Flavor, Salman Khan Getting Married: Did You Get April Fooled?

Come April, and every year brands try to out do each other with their Fools Day pranks. This year was no different - with Jalebi flavoured chips to Twitter finally launching an edit button.

Even actors and politicians were not spared by April Fools Day pranksters this 2022, as they got everyone to believe that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was a child actor and that Salman Khan was finally tying the knot!

Here are some of the April Fools jokes that got everyone to fact check the truth:

1. Salman Khan is getting married?



Something that many Salman Khan fans have been awating, when and to whom is their favorite actor is getting married to, which India Today tried to tap in on by making this click bait April Fools' article.

The tweet read, "BREAKING NEWS: Salman Khan is getting married! Here's who the bride is."

However, if a reader clicks on it, they have already fallen for the trap.





2. Twitter rolling out edit button feature?

A popular demand that several Twitter users have had for long is calling for an edit button feature to edit tweets. This year Twitter decided to play around that and tweeted sarcastically announcing they are working on an edit button feature:

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

3. Lay Pakistan releasing 'Jalebi flavor'

Lay Pakistan's tweet on introducing a 'Jalebi flavor' chips got a lot of response from users with some getting that it was a joke and some just wondering just how would it taste.

Introducing the all new Lay's Jalebi. pic.twitter.com/PGlvP1EnZR — Lays Pakistan (@LaysPakistan) April 1, 2022





WHO THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA! https://t.co/uetPzTFPdJ — VelvetWav -|/ Friends Arc (@wav_velvet) April 2, 2022









4. Photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor as a child actor?

A black and white photo still from an old Bollywood movie was tweeted by film writer Vaibhav Vishal sarcastically identifying the child actor as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

However, this friendly banter between the two on April Fools' Day led to several Twitter users falling for the joke as it was originally intended.

And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

On April 2, 2022, Tharoor tweeted clarifying, "For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date! #AprilFoolsDay"

For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date! #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/g8JUeYJevm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2022

Read more here: Photo Of Shashi Tharoor As A Child Actor? No, It's An April 1st Joke!



