Photo Of Shashi Tharoor As A Child Actor? No, It's An April 1st Joke!

A black and white photo still from an old Bollywood movie was tweeted by film writer Vaibhav Vishal sarcastically identifying the child actor as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, this friendly banter between the two on April Fools' Day led to several Twitter users falling for the joke as it was originally intended.

Tharoor on April 2, 2022, tweeted stating that the exchange between the two was an April Fools' Day joke.

Vishal had tweeted a black and white photo of a child holding a women's hand saying, "While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali. Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!"

Tharoor quote tweeted this stating, "And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…"

Several Twitter users however did take the bait falling for it.

Photo from old Bollywood movie - Ferry (1954)

A simple Google reverse search results showed that the still is from the 1954 movie - Ferry starring - Dev Anand, the actress in the viral photo - Geeta Bali and child actor - Babu. Read more here









Additionally, Tharoor was born in 1956, two years after this movie was released.

Shashi Tharoor clarifies exchange was an April Fools' Day joke

On April 2, 2022, Tharoor tweeted clarifying, "For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It's a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday's date! #AprilFoolsDay"

Even Vishal tweeted stating that it was joke saying, "Sorry to burst everybody's bubble here, but you guys were, well, April fooled. Politics is the best acting @ShashiTharoor does, and he does a phenomenal job of it, but outside of that, he never has acted in any movies."

