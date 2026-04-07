A Gurugram Woman Went For A Walk, Became ‘Child Kidnapper’ On WhatsApp

On the morning of 8th February, Jyoti had already walked nearly nine kilometres. It was a Sunday, and the 25-year-old content strategist was still chasing her step count when she spotted a small park near Sector 49 in Gurugram, Haryana. She walked in.

She didn't know outsiders weren't permitted. She had entered through a side entrance after asking a girl who lived there for directions. Over the next four to five hours, she played football with children she met in the grounds and bought a couple of Kinder Joy chocolates from a shop inside the complex, sharing them with the kids who gathered around her.

Before she left, she realised her bag was missing. She had handed it to a nanny while playing and couldn't find it afterwards. She went to the park guard to report it and, to help him identify the bag, showed him a selfie video she had recorded earlier that day — showing her in a grey sweatshirt, bag over her shoulder, enjoying the afternoon.

Once the guard had seen the video, Jyoti deleted it from his phone. She wasn't comfortable leaving a personal video on a stranger's device.

The guard had already taken a screenshot.

The Message

Within hours, that still image — extracted from a video she had shared to recover a lost bag — was moving through society WhatsApp groups. Within days, it had reached Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, attached to a message warning residents about a woman who had tried to lure children out of a gated complex.

Jyoti had never visited any of those cities.

The viral alert, which reached BOOM's tipline (7700906588) multiple times, described a scene designed to alarm. A woman in her twenties had befriended children in the park, offered them chocolates, and attempted to lead them outside the main gate. When guards intervened, she had fled in an autorickshaw. CCTV footage had been checked, the message claimed. Police had been called.

The viral message has been received many times on BOOM's tipline





It was specific in the way credible warnings tend to be — the bag, the sweatshirt, the glasses, the fact that she spoke in both English and Hindi. "Till now I have no update if RWA team has complaint to police or not," it read. "We want a real footage for every one to know who she is."

Decode has reviewed screenshots of the internal society WhatsApp group that show how the alert evolved. It began the same evening, around 10 PM, when a resident posted that her child had mentioned an unknown woman distributing chocolates in the park. Other residents quickly joined in.





This image has been AI-generated based on the original screenshot received by Decode.

One wrote that she had asked the guard to intervene because the woman "was roaming freely and talking to many kids". However, she admitted she had initially assumed Jyoti must be "somebody's relative or friend."

The following morning, the full viral message was posted in the group.

By the time it left the society's walls, the facts had shifted considerably. Jyoti had not arrived with chocolates — she had bought them inside. She had not fled in an autorickshaw. CCTV, which the message cited as evidence against her, shows her walking out.

"I did not take any child with me, and I did not book any auto," Jyoti said. "I simply walked out of society. Why would I run when I had done nothing wrong?"

1.4 Million Views

What WhatsApp began, Instagram accelerated.

An account called @little_sheoran posted a reel about the incident that, at the time of reporting, had received 1.4 million views and 32,000 comments. The creator claimed the incident had taken place in Gurugram's Sector 83, Sapphire — a different society, in a different sector, from where anything had actually occurred. The reel used Jyoti's image and presented it as evidence of an active threat.

It was that reel that led Decode to Jyoti. Among the thousands of comments, she had identified herself — she had recognised her own image and already grasped what was happening. She agreed to speak on condition that her real name not be published.

What she described was more disorienting than the original incident. A friend sent her the reel. That friend's sister-in-law had shared it, asking whether this was the girl she used to work with. Colleagues forwarded it. Her cousin in Noida sent it to her.

"He asked me, 'I hope this is not you,'" she said. "I told him that it was me in the video, but I had no idea why people were circulating such fake news."

Decode sent a direct message to @little_sheoran seeking comment. No response was received before publication. Decode also reported the post to Instagram and emailed Meta requesting action on the misinformation. Meta had not responded at the time of writing.

Jyoti has since sent a legal notice to the account on grounds of defamation and misuse of her image. The recipient has not responded.

A Climate Already Primed

The message did not spread into a neutral atmosphere. In the weeks prior, Delhi and Gurugram had been gripped by a separate panic — influencers claiming a sharp rise in child abductions across the capital, figures viral enough that Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner and Public Relations Officer Sanjay Tyagi was forced to issue a public denial, stating it was an unfounded rumour. BOOM had fact-checked those claims separately.

That anxious backdrop was the environment into which Jyoti's photograph was released.

Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava, journalist and CEO of Nutgraph Social Data Lab, says this dynamic is structural. "Rumours spread fast on WhatsApp often because they tap into existing fears and preconceived notions."

In India, child-lifter rumours have circulated for decades offline; WhatsApp simply accelerates and amplifies them. When a message aligns with a pre-existing notion, people don't evaluate it as information — they often validate it.

WhatsApp's architecture makes this worse. As a private, encrypted network built around trusted groups — family, neighbours, resident welfare associations — messages arriving through it carry implicit social endorsement. "There's no easy way to publicly contest or contextualise a claim at scale," Shrivastava said. "Fact-checks rarely keep up with the pace at which the original rumour spreads."

Kiran Garimella, assistant professor at Rutgers School of Information and Communication, adds that most people forwarding such content are not acting maliciously. "People often believe and forward such claims not out of malice but due to a mix of psychological and social factors. There is a strong appeal in possessing and sharing exclusive or novel information. Many also act out of perceived good intentions — such as wanting to protect others — without fully considering potential consequences."

Low friction in sharing, combined with little to no social accountability in closed groups, means there is often no immediate cost to spreading unverified information.

The child kidnapping rumour, he notes, is particularly persistent. "This child kidnapping thing has been blown out of proportion and is misused as a rumour, and it keeps happening all the time. But someone like a regular WhatsApp user may really have no idea that this is a thing — that there's this kind of rumour and it's dangerous." The same content resurfaces repeatedly, he said. "The same video from Pakistan of guys on a bike snatching a child keeps circulating."

On Instagram, the mechanism is different but the effect is comparable. "Instagram relies on algorithms that push content based on engagement, increasing visibility," Garimella said. "Algorithmic amplification helps content — both accurate and misleading — reach wider audiences quickly." The reel about Jyoti accumulated 1.4 million views. The RWA's correction reached a society group.

WhatsApp's forwarding limits are, by his assessment, insufficient. "If you are an invested actor, you will have people sitting and forwarding to one person at a time and still spread it to everyone they want."

The platform doesn't want to do much. They did these half-hearted things like forwarding tags and forwarding limits. But that's not super helpful.

The Residents’ Account

Not every resident of Park View City 2 was willing to characterise what happened as a simple misunderstanding. One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, described watching Jyoti move through the park across a long morning — playing football with children of varying ages, chatting freely, losing track of her bag, and then, under questioning, leaving without satisfactory explanation.

"She seemed like a very chirpy and bubbly girl, so initially we thought she might be someone's cousin visiting the society," the resident said. But when residents asked which society she lived in, or whether she knew anyone there, the resident says Jyoti began moving away. "When she ran away, it raised more suspicion."

"We were vigilant, which is why we stopped her and asked questions. There have been many such cases recently, so we acted out of precaution. If she was innocent, she could have called her parents or simply apologised and asked us to speak with them. The matter could have ended there."

The society's internal resolution was, by the resident's own account, measured. The RWA gave Jyoti the benefit of the doubt, spoke to her parents, contacted her manager, and did not pursue further action. "We only wanted to alert parents to educate their children not to take anything from strangers."

The Clean Chit No One Saw

On 12 February, Jyoti travelled from Meerut, UP — her hometown — to Sector 50 Police Station in Gurugram, accompanied by her cousin. She had been called in for questioning. She went voluntarily, she says, because she did not want the situation to escalate.

Inspector Sukhbir, the Station House Officer, confirmed the account to Decode. "There was no FIR or complaint," he said. "Some members of the society approached us to verify the woman's identity because they had some suspicions. She came to the police station with her cousin. She provided details about herself, including where she lives and what she does. We also spoke to her parents. After that, we asked her to leave and the matter was closed."





Decode accessed a clarification shared by the RWA on the WhatsApp group.

The same day, the RWA issued a written clarification to the society group. "Based on the police inquiry and verification conducted, no suspicious background or criminal intent has been established," it read, adding that "certain messages circulating on WhatsApp contain exaggerated or inaccurate details that were not part of the actual incident. Residents are requested to refrain from spreading unverified information."

The statement reached the society group. It did not reach the 1.4 million people who had watched the reel.

When Decode contacted Anil Bansal, the RWA president whose organisation had issued that clarification, his first response was to deny that any incident had taken place. When pressed, he declined to speak further.

Jyoti said she remained composed throughout, because she knew she had done nothing wrong. But she is clear about what the experience cost her. "I remained confident because I knew I had no wrong intentions," she said. "But it was unfair that my image was being misused with false information."

Her image had been taken without consent, reshaped into something sinister, and broadcast to strangers across four cities. The correction existed. The police confirmed it. The RWA put it in writing. But corrections travel in small circles, and they do not carry the same charge as fear.

Jyoti's name has been changed at her request. Decode has verified her identity, reviewed screenshots of the society WhatsApp group conversations, confirmed the police account independently, and reviewed the RWA's written clarification.

This story has been edited by Adrija Bose