'800 Missing In Delhi' Shared With Misleading Claims

Social media platforms are awash with alarming posts claiming that over 800 people, mostly women and children, have gone missing in the national capital in the first 15 days of 2026 alone. The posts, often accompanied by hashtags questioning women's safety in Delhi, suggest a sudden and unprecedented spike in disappearances, sparking panic.

BOOM found that the claim is misleading. While the figure of 807 missing persons is factually correct based on raw police data, it does not represent a "surge". In fact, the daily average of missing persons in January 2026 is lower than in previous years.

The Claim

Viral posts on X, Facebook and Instagram state that "800 people went missing in Delhi in just 15 days," with some captions suggesting that they are being sold on the darkweb (link). Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also amplified the report, calling the situation "not normal".

What We Found

Our fact-check reveals that the viral figures are being shared without crucial context regarding historical trends and recovery rates.

1. Data Verified via Delhi Police Shows No Surge: BOOM accessed the missing persons database on the Delhi Police website, which shows 807 missing person reports were filed between 1 January and 15 January 2026. However, a closer look at the statistics reveals this is not an anomaly.









Daily Average: The 807 cases in 15 days average out to approximately 54 missing persons per day.

Historical Comparison: This is a decline compared to previous years. For instance, in the full year of 2025, a total of 24,508 people went missing, averaging roughly 67 people per day.

2. Official Data Analysis (per day average, 2016 - 2026): An analysis of the official missing persons data table for Delhi (2016–2026) confirms that the daily reporting rate in early 2026 is actually lower than the daily averages recorded in the previous four years.

3. Recovery Rates Ignored: The viral posts focus exclusively on the "Missing" column while ignoring the "Traced" figures available in the police records. The data shows that tracing efforts are ongoing, with recovery rates consistently ranging between 60% and 80% in recent years. Between January 1–15, 2026, out of 807 missing, 235 individuals (29.1%) were already traced within the same fortnight.

4. Delhi Police rubbishes claim: Delhi Police Joint Commissioner and Public Relations Officer Sanjay Tyagi has rubbished the claim of sudden rise in missing persons as an unfounded rumor. According to Tyagi, in January 2026 the number of missing person cases decreased compared to January of previous years.

हम यह स्पष्ट करना चाहते है कि गुमशुदगी, विशेषकर बच्चों के लापता होनें को लेकर फैलायी जा रही अफवाहों से घबराने की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।



विगत वर्षों की तुलना में गुमशुदगी के मामलों में वृद्धि नहीं हुई है।



दिल्ली पुलिस त्वरित जांच व कार्रवाई के साथ नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए… pic.twitter.com/WjV1MCoTEM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 5, 2026



