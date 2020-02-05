Kanhaiya Takes Jibe At Kejriwal?By - BOOM FACT Check TeamLoading... | 5 Feb 2020 12:50 PM GMTDid Kanhaiya Kumar criticize Arvind Kejriwal for publicizing his meeting with his mother? Watch this episode of BOOM Reports to know what happened.Read more about the story: Click Here Boom Reports FAKE NEWS FactCheck BOOM’s WhatsApp Helpline Need Help To Verify An Image Or A Video? Send It To Us On +91 77009 06588 Boom is now available on TelegramClick here to read our latest fact check stories and other updates.Show Full ArticleNext Story