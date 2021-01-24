WHO Does Not Hire Through Third-Party Job Portal Recruitment Trust

A post circulating on Facebook claims the World Health Organization (WHO) is recruiting via a job portal called the Recruitment Trust. But this is false: the UN agency has confirmed it only hires people through its official careers website.

A post shared nearly 500 times on Facebook, and archived here claims to be a "WHO 2020 application form and portal registration". The post links to multiple websites and pages before eventually showing results linked to the WHO.



Screenshot taken on January 15, 2021 showing the false post

Nigeria's high unemployment rate has been accompanied by the spread of fake job portals. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), there are at least 21.7 million Nigerians without a job in the 200-million-strong nation.

WHO disclaims Facebook job ad

The WHO denied being affiliated with the recruitment portal, saying it only recruits through their official careers website.

"WHO would not announce job vacancies on any other media except on the WHO career platform," the UN health agency's Nigerian arm said on Facebook.

It added that anyone interested in getting updates on job vacancies should visit the agency's careers platform.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, multiple recruitment scams have gone viral on social media. AFP Fact Check previously debunked several of these fake recruitment portals, including here, here, and here.