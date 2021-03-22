This Video Does Not Show Israeli Troops Bombing Palestinian Mosque

A video has been viewed millions of times in multiple posts on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube alongside a claim it shows Israeli soldiers shooting a minaret of a Palestinian mosque while an Islamic call to prayer is being broadcast. The claim is false. The audio of the video has been edited: in the original video, no call of prayer is heard. The video actually shows a minaret of a mosque in Iraq being shot by American troops.

The video, which shows a minaret being shot at repeatedly while a call to prayer is heard in the background, was published on March 3, 2021, here on TikTok. It has been viewed more than 9 million times.

Screenshot of the misleading TikTok post taken on March 17, 2021

The post's Malaysian-language caption reads: "Israeli soldiers shooting a Palestinian Mosque's Minaret when Adhan is being broadcast. But the minaret Stays sturdy. ����".

The sticker text reads: "God is great �� / Watch until the end / Israeli soldiers shooting a Palestinian Mosque's Minaret when Adhan is being broadcast But the minaret Stays sturdy ����".

"Adhan" refers to the Islamic call to prayer.

The video has also been shared alongside a similar claim here, here, here and here on Facebook; here on Twitter.

The clip has appeared with a similar claim in Indonesian language here and here on YouTube, as well as here on Twitter.

The claim is false.

A combination of reverse image search on Yandex, using keyframes extracted with digital verification tool InVID-WeVerify, and a keyword search on Google and YouTube, found this video posted on the verified YouTube channel of US filmmaker Michael Moore on March 16, 2008.

The video is titled "WINTER SOLDIER: U.S. Marines Fire on Mosques Unprovoked."

The first paragraph of the YouTube post's caption reads: "Cpl. Jon M. Turner's (3/8 Kilo Company, 1st Platoon, U.S. Marine Corps) testimony on March 15th, 2008 included these two videos of Turner's squad firing on Mosques unprovoked, a violation of international law."

The video does not have a call to prayer playing in the background.