Ilhan Omar, AOC And Others Did Not Wear Clothes Featuring Swastika

An image shared hundreds of times on Facebook purports to show prominent US Democratic Representatives, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wearing outfits emblazoned with swastikas. The image, however, has been doctored from a photo which shows the politicians wearing outfits that do not display swastikas.

The image was posted here on Facebook on January 30, 2021. It was shared by a New Zealand-based Facebook page with more than 4,000 followers.



A screenshot of the image posted to Facebook, taken February 15, 2021.

"There you have it folks! A group of communist nazis," the caption reads.

Also Read: No, Joe Biden Has Not Lowered Age Of Consent To Eight Years

The image features six US Democratic Representatives, from left to right: Rashida Tlaib of Michigan; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Jamaal Bowman of New York; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Cori Bush of Missouri; and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

The image purports to show Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib wearing red garments featuring a yellow swastika with a star. Bowman and Bush are pictured sporting facemasks with the same swastika symbol, while Presley appears to be sporting a red bow featuring the symbol.

The image includes text from another Facebook post that reads: "Anyone else notice the swastika on omer aoc [sic] and rashida's dress".

The image was shared hundreds of times after being posted by multiple Facebook pages in the US, including here, here and here.

The image, however, has been altered.

A reverse image search shows the image was originally tweeted by Cori Bush on January 3, 2021.

The original image features the same five Democratic representatives wearing clothing that does not display swastika symbols.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib are also not pictured wearing red dresses, as shown in the doctored image.

The original image posted to twitter by Cori Bush (left) and the altered image (right).

Bush's "Squad up" caption is a reference to the four women of colour: Oasio-Cortez; Omar; Tlaib and Pressley, who are known for their progressive policy stances, according to the HuffPost.

Also Read: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claim She Was In US Capitol During Riot? Not Really

The image marked the addition of the newly elected Democratic Representatives, Bush and Bowman, as part of a group of progressive lawmakers, according to a report from US news and politics website The Hill.

Other members of "The Squad" retweeted the photo with their own captions. You can see posts from Bowman here; Ocasio-Cortez here; Omar here; Tlaib here; and Presley here.