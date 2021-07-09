Photo Of Boris Johnson Watching Xi Jinping's Speech Is Doctored

An image has been shared repeatedly in multiple Twitter posts that claim it shows UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson watching a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The image, however, has been doctored. The original image shows Johnson watching a football match between England and Germany at Euro 2020.

The doctored image was shared in this Twitter post on July 1, 2021.

"Study Xi hard...," reads the simplified Chinese caption.



Screenshot taken on July 6, 2021, of the misleading Twitter post

The photo purports to show UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a Chinese Communist Party flag while watching Chinese President Xi Jinping on a television screen. His wife Carrie Johnson can be seen sitting on his left.

A similar image was also shared here and here on Twitter.

Comments from some social media users on the posts indicate they were misled by the image.

One user wrote: "The identity of an underground party member is exposed..." Another commented: "Can't believe they're the victims of the communism virus".

Screenshots taken on July 7, 2021, of users' comments

The image, however, has been doctored.

A reverse image search on Google found a similar photo shared by Johnson on Twitter on June 30, 2021.

Johnson and his wife can be seen watching a football match on a television screen. Unlike the doctored image, Johnson does not appear to be holding anything in his hand.

Screenshot comparison of the image from the misleading Twitter post (L) and the photo uploaded by Boris Johnson (R)

The Twitter post's caption reads: "Come on England!"

England defeated Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on June 29, 2021, AFP reported here.

The image of Xi used in the misleading posts corresponds with footage of a speech he gave on July 1, 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.