Wrestler Protest Getting Support from All Over India
Indian wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since April 23 for the second time. On April 21, Wrestlers went to Connaught Place Police Station to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but the Police refused to register the FIR. Khap Panchayat, a group of farmers and women's organizations joined the protest to support the wrestlers. Indian Wrestlers have given an ultimatum to take action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh till May 21.
