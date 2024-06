Claim: A video showing Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh is viral online with the claim that the women were waiting to avail their promised sum of Rs 8,500 under the Congress' Mahalaxmi scheme.

Fact: BOOM found that the video dates back to 2020 and was taken in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, where beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan scheme were waiting to withdraw their money.



Tools used: We had previously debunked this video in May 2021 when it was being circulated with the false communal claim that Muslim women were waiting to hoard free ration distributed by the government. We looked closely at the viral video from 2021 shared by Sudarshan News' editor, Suresh Chavhanke, and found a bike parked outside the bank with a UP license plate and a banner reading 'Guru Gobind Singh Public School'. Taking a cue from this, we ran a search in Hindi using 'मुज़्ज़फरनगर बैंक के बाहर मुस्लिम महिलाओ का भीड़' and found a report published by News18 on April 20, 2020 titled 'Video of crowd outside Muzaffarnagar bank viral, rumours of money being removed from account viral'.

Read the full fact-check here.