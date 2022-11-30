Videos
Why Is Iran Celebrating Its Loss In a World Cup Match?
Listen to this Article
Social media was flooded with these videos after Iran lost to the US in a World Cup match. On Tuesday, Iran's team lost the game to the US in the FIFA World Cup that is being hosted in Qatar. Soon after, Iranians took to the streets to celebrate. Some waved US flags in support of the American football team and some let off firecrackers in celebration. All this celebration was a sign of protest against Iran's regime.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id
Next Story