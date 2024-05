Claim: A video featuring Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media claiming that it shows people throwing shoes and slippers at Yadav during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Fact: BOOM found the claim to be false. We spoke to local SP MLA Rekha Verma and a local reporter who confirmed that Akhilesh's supporters were throwing flowers and garlands during his roadshow on April 27, 2024.

Tools used: We traced the viral video to an Instagram account and upon reviewing screenshots from the video, it became evident that flowers and garlands were being tossed during the roadshow. We ran a related keyword search on Google and found several video reports about the roadshow. However, none of the reports stated that shoes and slippers were thrown aiming at the SP leader.

Read the full fact-check here.