Claim: A video of Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath is viral online claiming that he promised a mosque and the reinstatement of Article 370 to Muslims in a meeting.

Fact: BOOM found that the video is a deepfake. The audio in the clip, claiming to be that of Kamal Nath, is an audio voice clone and not his own voice.

Tools used: We found that the original video was uploaded on YouTube on November 14, 2018 when Kamal Nath met with Muslim voters. BOOM ran the video through Itisaar, a deepfake analysis tool created by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur. The tool confirmed that the voice over is an AI generated audio.

Read the full fact-check here.