Claim: Several social media users claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra said 'sex' was the source of her energy.

Fact: BOOM found that a careful hearing of the full video shows that Moitra spoke about how 'eggs' were the source of her energy, not sex.

Tools used: BOOM noticed a watermark in the viral video that led us to the original video uploaded on YouTube. Also, we reached out to Mahua Moitra who shared a clearer version of the video without the background noise and music. The interviewer also called out the viral claim.



Read the full fact-check here.