Claim: Two videos of a woman dancing at an event and another woman performing traditional martial arts with a sword, are viral claiming that they show newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Fact: However, BOOM found that it's a false claim. One of the videos show an influencer Sangita Mishra who is a dancer, and the other video shows Payal Jadhav, an artist-actor from Maharashtra performing with a sword.

Tools used: BOOM performed a reverse image search on some of the frames of both the videos. This led us to the Instagram accounts of both the women seen in the viral videos.

