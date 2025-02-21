Two unrelated videos of an influencer dancing at an event and an artist performing traditional martial arts with a sword, are viral claiming it shows newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

BOOM was able to identify the influencer as Sangita Mishra, a dancer, and the woman performing with a sword as Payal Jadhav, an artist-actor from Maharashtra

An experienced councillor and a first time MLA from Shalimar Bagh area, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Gupta was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20, 2025. Though a suprise choice for the CM position, 50-year-old Gupta has been an integral part of the BJP's Delhi team and previously held leadership positions in the Delhi Mahila Morcha wing. She is also part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The first video shows a group of women dancing to a Bollywood song, highlighting one of them. The video is viral with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "These cheap ministers search for Sanghis and bring them...Dalli Chiep Minister... Sorry Delhi".

(Original text in Hindi - ये संघी का भी न ढूंढ ढूंढ के लाते है चीप मिनिस्टर दल्ली Chiep Minister Sorry दिल्ली)







The second video features a woman showcasing her traditional martial arts skills and is viral as an old video of Gupta. The video caption claims, "Old video of RSS Worker Rekha Gupta, now Delhi CM"





Fact Check

BOOM found that both the videos do not feature Rekha Gupta. The first video shows a dance influencer with a popular Instagram account and the second shows an actor and artist from Maharashtra performing martial arts with a sword.

First Video - Woman dancing to a Bollywood song

We broke the video into keyframes, ran a reverse image search on them using Google Lens and traced it back to the Instagram account of dancer Sangita Mishra. Mishra had uploaded the same video on February 17, 2025.

Mishra who regularly uploads videos of her solo dancing or with her other women at events, has a following of over 80,000 on Instagram.

Second Video - Woman performing martial arts with a sword

A reverse image search with specific keywords showed the same video uploaded on artist and actor Payal Jadhav's verified Instagram account on February 19, 2025.

Jadhav, who hails from Maharashtra, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has featured in Marathi films and TV shows.



