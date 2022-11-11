Videos
Things We Can Expect From CJI DY Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud took oath as a Chief Justice of India today. He has already given landmark judgment throughout his 22 years as a judge. Justice Chandrachud's views on constitutional rights for women, people with disabilities and the gay community are well known. Let's take a look at what are things we can expect from the new chief Justice of India.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id
Next Story