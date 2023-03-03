Videos
Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Fan Clubs Destroyed Boycott Bollywood Calls
From Boycott Calls to Over Rs. 500 Crore How Shah Rukh Khan Fan Clubs Defied Hate for 'Pathaan'
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie has made over Rs. 500 crores but months before it was released, the film faced #boycottbollywood #boycottpathaan calls, threats, and hate for Shah Rukh Khan. But that hate was turned into love by Shah Rukh fanclubs.
