Claim: A video purporting to show Congress workers in Karnataka burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and instead setting their lungis on fire is viral online.

Fact: BOOM found that the claims are false, the video is from 2012 and shows members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) burning an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi University's then Vice Chancellor. The video is being falsely linked to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tools used: We ran a reverse image search of some keyframes from the viral video on Google and found a Facebook post from September 1, 2012 that carried the viral visuals. Taking a cue from the caption of this post, we found a video report published by Asianet News in July 2012 on the protest.

Read the full fact-check here.