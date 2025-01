Claim: Two photos, purportedly showing a "Kejriwal Aayenge" (Kejriwal will come to power) poster in front of a prison complex, have been shared with sarcastic captions, claiming they show a campaign by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outside Delhi's Tihar Jail, ahead of the assembly elections set for February 5.

Fact: BOOM found the photos to be altered. The original photographs show no such banner outside the Tihar prison complex.

Tools used: A reverse image search of the first photo directed us to an article published by The Hindu on June 20, 2021, featuring the original version of the photograph mentioned as a file picture. The picture featured in the article shows no sign of the banner in front of Tihar Jail. Using Google Lens, we ran a reverse image search on the second photo and found the original picture on stock photo website Getty Images. This, too, didn't carry the "Kejriwal Aayenge" banner.

