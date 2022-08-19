Kambakth Paisa
Falling Rupee And Its Impact On Our Lives: A Discussion With Arun Kumar
#Rupee hits an all-time low of 79.64 per #dollar. For how long will this decline continue? What led to this downfall? What impact will it have on our lives? Watch the first episode of #KambakhtPaisaDialogues where BOOM's Abhinav Trivedi speaks to Arun Kumar, retired professor of Economics.
