Kambakth Paisa
Buy Now, 'Repent' Later? | कम्बख्त Paisa Ep 2
In the second episode of #KambakhtPaisa, Abhinav Trivedi & team comprehend the dangers of data & digital lending violations by new age #BuyNowPayLater players, and how such privacy & data violations can affect one's #CIBIL score. Why #RBI has put 'on hold' such services and what precautions must the user adhere to while dealing with 'easy and free credit'? Watch our second episode to know. Please share with us your experience with BNPL services in the comment section.
