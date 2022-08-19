Kambakth Paisa
क्या Travel sector में नौकरियां वापस आएँगी? | कम्बख्त PAISA Dialogues with Aloke Bajpai
When will the travel sector fully recover from the #Covid crisis? #Travel and #Tourism, one of the booming sectors of India, witnessed a significant downfall during and after the pandemic. In this episode of #KambakhtPaisaDialogues, Abhinav Trivedi speaks to Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and Group CEO of the travel tech #startup, Ixigo. Watch the episode to learn how Ixigo, one of worst affected travel startups, emerged out of the crisis while sticking to its 'no firing policy', and what is the future of travel tech startups in India.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id
Next Story