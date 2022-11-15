Videos
How Kanye West Lost Money, Brands And Social Media Accounts In Two Weeks?
Rapper Ye formerly Known as Kanye West has lost big brands collaboration with in two weeks due to his antisemitic remarks. Recently German sports multinational company Adidas terminated its partnership with rapper Ye. Watch this video to know how Kanye West lost money, brands and social media accounts in two weeks.
