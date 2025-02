Claim: Delhi metro has hiked the ticket fare by 50% after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2025 Delhi assembly election.

Fact: BOOM found that the claim is false.

Tools used: Delhi Metro put out a statement denying the claim stating that there has been no fare hike. We also did not find any reports of proposed fare hike after the assembly election. The viral graphic has been lifted from a 2017 news report.

Read the full fact-check here.