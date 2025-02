A graphic is viral with the false claim that Delhi Metro fares have been hiked after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently held assembly election.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election defeating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), by winning 48 out of the 70 assembly seats.

A handle on X, @bansaldeepak19 posted the graphic claiming that the Delhi metro fares have been hiked with the caption in Hindi when translated reads, "Trouble has started in Delhi, BJP has increased the metro fare. New gift from New Delhi Government."





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the claim is false and there has no fare hike by the Delhi metro post the Delhi assembly election results.

We found several reports on Bengaluru Metro hiking fares, but did not find any news reports on a fare hike or a proposed one by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

DMRC posted a clarification on X that the fares have not been revised.

This is in reference to some social media posts claiming that Delhi Metro fares have been revised. Delhi Metro's fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee which is nominated by the Government. Presently there is no such proposal for the constitution of… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 12, 2025





Additionally, we found that the viral graphic showing a 50 percent hike in metro fake dates back to 2017.

We ran a reverse image search on the graphic which search results showed that it has been taken from an NBT Hindi news report from October 10, 2017.

We can see the same graphic in the 2017 article below:





Click here to view.