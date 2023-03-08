GROUND REPORTS
Women's Day Special: Shabnam Khan- The First Muslim DTC Bus Driver
Watch the Women's Day Special first episode of Boom Originals #NotTrending on Shabnam Khan: The First Muslim DTC Bus Driver
Shabnam is the first Muslim woman driver with Delhi Transport Corporation. She is married and a mother of two children. She has been working with DTC for the last 5 months and has been in this profession for the last 15 years.
