For the past three months, a violent clash has persisted between the Meiteis & Kukis in Manipur. In this violence, over 150 casualties and more than 400 wounded individuals have been reported. Houses have been burnt and there have been several reports of sexual violence against women. Escaping the turmoil, more than 60,000 people have become refugees as they abandoned their homes to save themselves.

The violence has also torn apart several families. During our visit to Manipur, we met Rebecca, 28 whose mother is a Kuki and father is a Meitei.