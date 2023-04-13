GROUND REPORTS
S. S. Gautam: The Dalit Publisher Amplifying Marginalized Voices
Watch the #Dalithistorymonth first episode on S. S. Gautam: The Dalit Publisher Amplifying Marginalized Voices
The Gautam bookstore is a Dalit publishing house/bookstore located in Shahdara, Delhi and founded by S.S. Gautam. The mission of the bookstore is to provide a fair platform to Dalit writers and raise awareness on Dalit issues in India.
