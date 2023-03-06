GROUND REPORTS
Bruised Finger, No Internet: Why are NREGA Workers Protesting Against Digital Attendance App?
NREGA Workers, from all over India, have been sitting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest the Government's new mobile application to mark attendance for work. The workers demand the roll back of the App and allege that the claims of the government about smooth functioning of the scheme is false and misleading.
