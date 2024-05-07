Videos
Explained: How To Vote In 5 Simple Steps
As the country voted in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, social media users complained about the confusion over the voting process.
We explain the process in 5 simple steps:
- First polling officer will check your name in the voter list and check your ID proof.
- Second polling officer will ink your finger and take your signature on a register.
- Third polling officer will check the ink on your finger and turn on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).
- Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM. You will see a red light and hear a beep sound.
- A slip containing Serial Number, Name and Symbol of the chosen candidate will appear in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine and shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box. In case you do not see the ballot slip in the VVPAT or hear the loud beep, contact the Presiding Officer.
