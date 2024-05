Claim: A viral video is being circulated claiming that it's a new ad by the Congress party on the Mahalaxmi Scheme.

Context: The Congress in its 2024 Lok Sabha manifesto has promised to give ₹ 1 lakh per year to poor households under the Mahalakshmi Scheme guarantee. Under this scheme which it has promised to launch, the money would be directly transferred to the bank account of the oldest woman of the household.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video is from a 2022 ad campaign #SheCanCarryBoth by Prega News, a pregnancy test kit brand, which was released on the occasion of International Women's Day. The old ad has been edited to falsely link it to Congress.



Tools used: We broke the video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google and found results that the viral video is from an ad by Prega News.



