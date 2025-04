Claim: Video shows people announcing a boycott of Muslims in Maharashtra's Nagpur following the recent violence.

Fact: BOOM found that the claim is false. The viral video is from Ghazipur, East Delhi, where family members were protesting the killing of a 32-year-old.



Tools used: In the viral video, BOOM could hear a group of people talk about the Gazipur murder case and the murder of a Rohit Chawda and the victim's relatives demanding justice. A specific keyword search led us to a live-stream of the same protest posted by a Facebook account Sanjeev Bhati on 16 March 2025. The live-stream of this video pre-dates the communal violence that occurred in Nagpur on the night of 17 March 2025.

Read the full fact-check here.