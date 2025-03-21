A video of a group of people calling for a social boycott of Muslims after the killing of a man in Delhi’s Ghazipur is viral with a false claim that it shows a demand from Hindus in Nagpur, Maharashtra following the recent violence.

Communal violence erupted in Nagpur, on the night of March 17, 2025, marked by large-scale arson, stone-pelting, and attacks on police personnel. The unrest was preceded by protests from Hindutva groups, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, demanding demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad. Nagpur police have since arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, a 38-year-old local politician, for allegedly orchestrating and planning the riots.

The video was posted on X by Kreately(@KreatelyMedia) with the caption when translated from Hindi reads, "What all we have to see. If this happens Abdul will go to Pakistan." The caption on the video reads, "The decision of Hindus in Nagpur"

BOOM has previously debunked communally charged misinformation posted by Kreately.





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the video shows family and community members protesting the murder of a 32-year-old man Delhi’s Ghazipur. The family claimed that the attack was communally charged and hence demanded action.

In the viral video, we can hear a group of people talk about the Gazipur murder case and the murder of a Rohit Chawda and the victim's relatives demanding justice.

A specific keyword search led us to a live-stream of the same protest posted by a Facebook account Sanjeev Bhati on March 16, 2025,

The caption of the post in Hindi translates to, "Rohit Gurjar was murdered in Delhi on 09 March 2025 by Jihadis living in Ghazipur Dairy Farm, in which the police still has a lax attitude. And the 4 main accused are out of police custody. Please all my 36 communities come forward to get justice for my brother Rohit. Place - Ghazipur village Time - 12 o'clock. Date - 23 March, Day - Sunday"





The live-stream of this video pre-dates the communal violence that occurred in Nagpur on the night of March 17, 2025.



According to media reports, Rohit Chawda (32) was shot dead on March 9, 2025 in East Delhi's Ghazipur. The victim belonged to the Gurjar community and his death led to protest by family members, who took to a national highway demanding action. While the police have arrested two individuals, for the crime, Delhi police has stated that the motive behind the murder was a monetary dispute, with further arrests likely.



