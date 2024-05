Claim: A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is viral claiming that it captures Gandhi's visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya following his nomination filing from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli for the Lok Sabha elections.

Fact: BOOM found that the video is old and from Jharkhand's Deoghar district. The footage shows Gandhi's visit to the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple as part of his nationwide Bharat Jodo Nyay rally on February 3, 2024.

Tools used: BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes from the viral video and found several news reports from February 3, 2024, carrying visuals of Gandhi coming out of a temple during his Bharat Jodo Nyay rally. Additionally, we came across news reports various other media outlets, such as News 18 and Punjab Kesari, who carried similar footages of Gandhi at that time.

Read the full fact-check here.