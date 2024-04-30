Claim: A video of Rahul Gandhi is viral online claiming that the Congress leader spoke of a census specifically for minorities.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral video has been doctored to make the false claim. Rahul Gandhi in his speech stated that the Congress party would implement a Socio-Economic and Caste Census, following which backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, economically backward general castes, and minorities would be able to ascertain their respective contribution in the country.

Tools used: We checked the full version of the speech uploaded on Congress's official YouTube channel on April 6, 2024, and found that the viral video is cropped.



Read the full fact-check here.

