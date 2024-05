Claim: A video purporting to show Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress party wants to destroy India's democracy and the Constitution while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would protect the same, is viral online.

Fact: BOOM found that the video has been doctored by splicing and stitching together different parts of the audio. The original video shows Gandhi attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Tools used: We found that the original video on Rahul Gandhi's official X handle and it was posted on April 25, 2024, with the caption, "In this election to protect the constitution and democracy, Coming out of the 'Mitra Kaal', in the election to form the 'Government of Indians'...Do your duty towards democracy. Come join the Congress Press the hand button!"

