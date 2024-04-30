Claim: A video of Rahul Gandhi is being shared on social media with a claim that the Congress leader promised to credit an annual sum of Rs 1 lakh to accounts of youngsters who spent time browsing social media platforms.

Fact: BOOM found that the video has been cropped and Gandhi was referring to the Congress party's 'Right to Apprenticeship' programme where unemployed graduates and diploma holders of India would get the opportunity to work as apprentices in private and public sector companies for a year and get a salary of Rs 8,500 per month, if the Congress was voted to power.

Tools used: BOOM ran a YouTube keyword search and found the longer version of the speech which was streamed live on Gandhi's YouTube channel.

Read the full fact-check here.