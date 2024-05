Claim: A photo of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media claiming that she accompanied PM Modi while he was filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact: BOOM found that the viral photo is from 2022, when Modi and other senior BJP leaders accompanied Murmu for the nomination process as NDA's presidential candidate. Also, as of May 8, 2024, PM Modi is yet to file his nomination.

Tools used: We ran a Google reverse image search which led us to a post on X by PM Modi in 2022, which had the same the viral picture.



Read the full fact-check here.