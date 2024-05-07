An old photo of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media falsely claiming that she accompanied Modi while he was filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

BOOM found that the viral photo is from 2022, when Modi and other senior BJP leaders accompanied Murmu for the nomination process as NDA's presidential candidate.

Several posts have shared the photo targeting Modi, questioning how can Murmu being the president be present for his nomination process. The photo was shared on Facebook with the caption when translated to English reads, "Why Her Excellency President Murmu in the nomination of a party candidate..!!'"





The same photo is being shared on X with the same false claim.





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral photo is from 2022, when PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders accompanied President Droupadi Murmu to file her candidature for the presidential post.

We ran a Google reverse image search which led us to a post on X by Modi in 2022, which had the same the viral picture.

Earlier today, accompanied leaders from different parties for the filing of nomination papers of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. pic.twitter.com/A83Z2Qh31F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2022

Below, we can see a comparison of the viral photo with the one found on PM Modi's X post.





We found several news reports from 2022 on BJP leaders including Modi accompanying Murmu for filing her nomination for the presidential post.

On this occasion, many senior party leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda were also present. Modi has not yet filled his nomination at the time of writing this article.

Several media outlets have reported that the prime minister will file nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Reports also stated that Modi will also hold a road show in Varanasi on May 13, a day before the nomination. Voting in Varanasi is to be held in the last phase i.e. on June 1.